RJ Reynolds, Philip Morris Nab New Trials In Fla. Suits

Law360, Miami (December 13, 2017, 8:26 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court Wednesday reversed nearly $47 million in damages awards against R.J. Reynolds and Philip Morris and ordered new trials in two Engle progeny suits against the tobacco companies.



Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal reversed a $46.5 million award for Bettye Ryan, a widow whose husband died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in her suit against R.J. Reynolds and a $350,000 award to another widow, Bernice McCall, whose husband died of lung cancer, in the Philip Morris case.



The appeals court ruled that...

To view the full article, register now.