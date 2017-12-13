RJ Reynolds, Philip Morris Nab New Trials In Fla. Suits
Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal reversed a $46.5 million award for Bettye Ryan, a widow whose husband died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in her suit against R.J. Reynolds and a $350,000 award to another widow, Bernice McCall, whose husband died of lung cancer, in the Philip Morris case.
The appeals court ruled that...
