Contractor Sues Gov't To Stop Military Tire Contract

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 7:54 PM EST) -- A small supply chain management company on Tuesday hit the federal government with a suit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims seeking to stop a government contract for a global military tire program, saying a contracting officer used the wrong standard for it.



SupplyCore Inc. said the U.S. Department of Defense picked the wrong industry classification for a contract for a global tires program that would supply tires for the armed services to avoid having to consider bids from certain small businesses. The main role...

To view the full article, register now.