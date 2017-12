Google Owes Advertisers For False Traffic, Suit Says

Law360, Los Angeles (December 13, 2017, 7:29 PM EST) -- Google LLC was paid by advertising publisher AdTrader Inc. to display clients’ online ads but wasted them on fake software programs and then refused a full refund for what the clients spent on fraudulent or accidental online user traffic, according to a suit filed Wednesday.



AdTrader's putative class action in California federal court accuses Google of breach of contract and fraud and seeks to represent all advertisers that have been reimbursed only a fraction of the money they spent for clicks generated by bots.



The suit...

