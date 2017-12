Istanbul Ex-Cop Never Saw Turkish Banker During Stakeouts

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 5:47 PM EST) -- A former Istanbul anti-fraud cop told a Manhattan jury on Wednesday that during stakeouts he performed in a 2013 bribery probe before being forced to leave Turkey, he never saw Mehmet Hakan Atilla, the Turkish banker standing trial on charges of helping Iran dodge U.S. sanctions.



The former policeman, 30-year-old Huseyin Korkmaz, told jurors that he had never seen Atilla prior to viewing him in the courtroom where the banker's trial is proceeding before U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman.



Atilla, an officer with Turkiye Halk...

