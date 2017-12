Disney Buys 21st Century Fox Assets In $52.4B Blockbuster

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 7:33 AM EST) -- Disney and 21st Century Fox have come to terms on a $52.4 billion agreement that will see Disney pick up 21st Century Fox’s film and television studios, along with cable and international TV assets, according to a Thursday statement.



The stock deal, which follows weeks of speculation, sees 21st First Century Fox Inc. shedding its entertainment and film assets and refocusing on news and sports. As part of the deal, 21st Century Fox will spin off the Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business...

To view the full article, register now.