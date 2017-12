Royal Caribbean Wants Harvey Class Attys Sanctioned

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 8:30 PM EST) -- Counsel for a proposed class alleging Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. failed to cancel a trip as Hurricane Harvey descended should be sanctioned because they knew a class action waiver signed by the lead plaintiff barred the case, the cruise line said Thursday.



Lead plaintiff Nikki McIntosh’s attorneys had filed the suit even though just eight months earlier in a case called DeLuca v. Royal Caribbean, U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King enforced an identical class action waiver and dismissed DeLuca's complaint. Judge King is hearing McIntosh's...

