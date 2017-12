DOT Awards $5M To Bolster Tribal Transit Options

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 9:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday said that it has awarded $5 million to help Native American and Alaskan Native governments launch and improve transit offerings on tribal lands, providing financing for three dozen projects in 19 states.



The transit-related projects were selected in a competitive process out of 73 applications seeking funding from the Federal Transit Administration’s Tribal Transit Program, which sets aside money to help cover operating costs, planning and other expenses related to public transportation services for tribes, the DOT said....

