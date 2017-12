State AGs Sue Over Corinthian Debt Relief Delays

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:35 PM EST) -- The attorneys general of New York, California, Illinois and Massachusetts went after the U.S. Department of Education in federal court Thursday, alleging that the agency is shirking its obligations to the victims of Corinthian Colleges Inc. by not discharging their federal student loans and unlawfully trying to collect on the debts.



The New York, Illinois and Massachusetts attorneys general filed suit in Washington, D.C., while their California counterpart sued in the Golden State, accusing the department and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos of withholding debt relief...

