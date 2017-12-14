NY, Mass., Wash. To Sue Over Net Neutrality Rollback

By Kevin Penton

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 8:37 PM EST) -- Attorneys general in Massachusetts, New York and Washington state on Thursday announced their intentions to sue the Federal Communications Commission after it moved to undo regulations that protected net neutrality.

The states will look to counter a move by the commission that they perceive will allow internet service providers to favor certain content over others and restrict the ability of consumers to obtain information without corporate interference.

“With today’s FCC vote, Americans will pay more for the internet and will have fewer options,” said Massachusetts Attorney...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular