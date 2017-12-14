NY, Mass., Wash. To Sue Over Net Neutrality Rollback

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 8:37 PM EST) -- Attorneys general in Massachusetts, New York and Washington state on Thursday announced their intentions to sue the Federal Communications Commission after it moved to undo regulations that protected net neutrality.



The states will look to counter a move by the commission that they perceive will allow internet service providers to favor certain content over others and restrict the ability of consumers to obtain information without corporate interference.



“With today’s FCC vote, Americans will pay more for the internet and will have fewer options,” said Massachusetts Attorney...

