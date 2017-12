UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 11:04 AM EST) -- The last week has seen more than 100 individuals sue Ingenious Media Holdings Ltd. amid disputes over the tax treatment of its film investments; Zinc Hotels lodge another challenge against BayernLB, this time adding Hilton Worldwide; and security firm G4S bring a claim over its pension scheme.​



Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.



Financial Services



Avanade Holdings LLC and another v. Nationwide Building Society



Avanade Holdings and its U.K. unit filed a copyright and design right claim on Dec. 7...

To view the full article, register now.