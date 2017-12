Jimmy John's Managers Can Sue Franchisees, 7th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 6:51 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit reversed a decision Thursday that blocked a number of Jimmy John’s assistant store managers from suing the owners of the sandwich-shop franchises where they work over allegedly unpaid wages while their litigation bringing similar claims against the franchisor proceeds, saying a lower court didn’t have the authority to issue the injunction.



A three-judge panel concluded that U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras, who is overseeing a consolidated class and collective action against Jimmy John’s in Illinois federal court, shouldn’t have entered an injunction halting...

