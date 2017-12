BART Derails App User's Data-Collection Class Action

Law360, Los Angeles (December 15, 2017, 8:53 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge has tossed a putative class action alleging the San Francisco Bay Area's public rail system secretly collected users' personal data with its BART Watch smartphone app, but said the claims could be salvaged in a more thorough complaint.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley on Thursday dismissed plaintiff Pamela Moreno's privacy and consumer rights complaint against San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District and app developer Elerts Corp., saying Moreno failed to connect some of the dots in her claims....

