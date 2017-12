Gov't Misconduct Claims Blocked From Ex-Katten Atty Trial

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:50 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Thursday refused to allow allegations of government misconduct to be heard by jurors in the fraud trial of former Katten Muchin attorney Evan Greebel, after revealing that a witness claims a prosecutor told him to change his story, drop his legal action against Retrophin Inc. and pay the pharmaceutical company $170,000.



Attorneys for Greebel, who was charged alongside “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli with defrauding Retrophin by looting its coffers to pay off Shkreli’s MSMB hedge funds' deceived investors, had been pressing...

To view the full article, register now.