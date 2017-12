Turkish Banker Denies Guilt As Judge Rips Cross Of Ex-Cop

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 9:01 PM EST) -- Mehmet Hakan Atilla, the Turkish banker accused of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, told a Manhattan jury Friday he was not in on any lawbreaking, taking the witness stand on a day that was punctuated by U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman’s sharp critique of the defense’s aggressive handling of a former Istanbul cop.



Atilla, an officer with Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS, or Halkbank, is charged alongside Turkish-Iranian businessman Reza Zarrab and seven others. Atilla has made the risky move to take the stand in his...

To view the full article, register now.