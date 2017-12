Texas Justices Pass On Bid To Ax New Trial Against Attys

Law360, Houston (December 15, 2017, 9:11 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to disturb a lower court's decision ordering a new trial and giving a Dallas real estate brokerage a chance to pursue punitive damages against lawyers it says botched a chance to limit liability in a real estate fraud case, leading to a nearly $9 million judgment.



The state's high court denied a petition for review from Newsom Terry & Newsom LLP and its attorneys, filed in November 2016, in which the firm argued there was “no evidence at trial”...

To view the full article, register now.