Houston Software Co. CEO Pleads Not Guilty In $32M Fraud

Law360, Houston (December 15, 2017, 8:03 PM EST) -- The founder and chief executive officer of a Houston software development company pled not guilty Thursday in Texas federal court of charges of playing a role in a $32 million securities and wire fraud scheme by lying to investors.



Ray Charles Davis, 62, was indicted on 21 charges related to the scheme on Dec. 7, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. He is also accused of embezzling more than $11 million from Behavioral Recognition Systems Inc., which he founded in 2005, according to the indictment....

To view the full article, register now.