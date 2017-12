Top Product Liability Cases Of 2017

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 9:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn a California high court's ruling that 600 nonresidents could pursue claims against Bristol-Myers Squibb over a blood thinner drug heads this year's list of top product liability cases, along with a bankruptcy ruling exposing General Motors to millions of claims not related to its infamous ignition switch.



Also making the list are decisions on lead paint from California and a ruling shutting down design defect claims in the Golden State. Here is Law360's list of 2017's top product liability...

