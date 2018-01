Turkish Banker Convicted Of Scheming To Aid Iran

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 2:12 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal jury on Wednesday convicted Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a Turkish banker charged with helping Iran evade billions of dollars of U.S. sanctions, finding him guilty on five of six criminal counts after a high-profile trial that roiled Turkish politics.



The jury needed about 24 hours of deliberations over four days to find the 47-year-old Atilla guilty after a trial that opened Nov. 28 before U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman.



Atilla, an officer with Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS, or Halkbank, was arrested and charged...

