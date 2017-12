Pearson Simon, Burns Charest To Lead German Auto MDL

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 8:18 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday picked attorneys from Pearson Simon & Warshaw LLP and Burns Charest LLP as co-lead counsel for plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation accusing Audi, BMW, Volkswagen and other German automakers of a decadeslong antitrust conspiracy covering car technology, costs, suppliers and emissions equipment.



U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer signed off on an order appointing Bruce L. Simon of Pearson Simon & Warshaw LLP and Warren T. Burns of Burns Charest LLP as co-lead counsel for plaintiffs in the MDL, known as...

