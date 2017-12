Special Master Says Uber Should Have Produced Letter

Law360, San Francisco (December 15, 2017, 10:38 PM EST) -- The special master in Waymo’s self-driving car trade secrets suit against Uber said Friday that a letter detailing an ex-Uber employee’s allegations against the company should’ve been produced during discovery, in a report released the same day the 37-page letter — and its claims of corporate espionage and evidence destruction — was unsealed.



The May 5 letter was written by whistleblower attorney Clayton Halunen, who represented Richard Jacobs, former Uber manager of global intelligence, in retaliation claims against his former employer. Halunen told Uber’s deputy general...

