Hotel Biz Says Ex-Worker Can't Sue Over Fingerprint Data

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 9:13 PM EST) -- Pineapple Hospitality Co. urged an Illinois federal court Friday to dismiss class allegations that the luxury hotel management company violated the state’s stringent biometric data law by collecting worker fingerprints, saying the ex-worker bringing the suit cannot prove workers were harmed by the practice.



Molly Smith, who once worked at Pineapple’s Alise Chicago hotel, is suing the company for allegedly violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by gathering and using employee fingerprint data for time records without the workers' consent. She alleges that workers were...

