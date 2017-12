Mobile Content Exec Convicted In $100M Scheme

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 9:27 PM EST) -- The former CEO of a mobile content company was convicted Friday on eight counts linked to a $100 million scheme to place unauthorized charges on consumers' phone bills, prosecutors announced, yielding a retrial win after a former jury deadlocked.



Darcy Wedd was chief operating officer and then CEO of a company called Mobile Messenger, and had already been tried once this year over what prosecutors say was the $100 million scheme to charge mobile users $9.99 a month for “premium” text content like horoscopes and celebrity...

