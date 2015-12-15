Turkish Banker Denies Being At Meeting Described By Zarrab
During cross-examination by prosecutors in a jury trial before U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman, Atilla directly rejected Zarrab's testimony about an October 2012 meeting in Istanbul.
Atilla, an officer with Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS, or Halkbank, is charged alongside Zarrab and seven others with conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions,...
