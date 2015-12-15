Turkish Banker Denies Being At Meeting Described By Zarrab

By Pete Brush

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 9:54 PM EST) -- Turkish banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla sparred with a prosecutor in Manhattan federal court Monday, flatly denying that he ever huddled with famed Turkish-Iranian trader Reza Zarrab to discuss ways to help Iran dodge powerful U.S. sanctions.

During cross-examination by prosecutors in a jury trial before U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman, Atilla directly rejected Zarrab's testimony about an October 2012 meeting in Istanbul.

Atilla, an officer with Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS, or Halkbank, is charged alongside Zarrab and seven others with conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions,...
Case Title

Magistrate judge case number: 


Case Number

1:15-cr-00867

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

December 15, 2015

Law Firms

Government Agencies

