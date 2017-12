Ex-Uber Atty Slams Subpoena In Waymo Trade Secrets Spat

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 6:34 PM EST) -- Uber’s former in-house attorney Craig Clark sought to shut down a “facially defective” subpoena to be deposed in Waymo’s self-driving car trade secrets suit against Uber, saying Monday that the subpoena is unreasonable at the height of the holiday season and raises issues concerning attorney-client privilege.



Clark filed an emergency motion with a Miami federal court to quash Waymo LLC’s subpoena demanding that he appear for a deposition Thursday at the San Francisco offices of Waymo’s Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP attorneys, more than 3,000...

