Meningitis Outbreak MDL, $200M Settlement Fund Near End

Law360, Boston (December 19, 2017, 7:31 PM EST) -- Three-quarters of a $200 million settlement fund had been distributed and one claim remained unresolved on Tuesday in multidistrict litigation that once numbered 733 cases against health care providers that administered, but did not concoct, contaminated epidural painkillers linked to a deadly meningitis outbreak.



Attorneys told a Boston federal judge that about $150 million has been paid to next of kin and patients who were injured or died after being injected with prescription steroids made at the New England Compounding Center in 2012. Separate federal juries...

