2nd Circ. Revives 'Flash Boys'-Inspired Suits

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 11:01 AM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday reinstated a consolidated group of class actions accusing major U.S. stock exchanges of misleading investors about how they catered to high-frequency trading firms, bringing back to life claims inspired by the Michael Lewis best-seller “Flash Boys.”



The appeals court revived claims against the Nasdaq, Bats Global Markets and others. (AP) In an opinion by Senior Circuit Judge John Walker Jr., the New York federal appeals court ruled that the exchanges do not have absolute immunity from such claims and that the...

