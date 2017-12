Nashville Fairground Suit Nixed As MLS Comes To Town

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 5:33 PM EST) -- A Tennessee chancellor has slapped down a lawsuit brought by Nashville activists to stop plans to build a new Major League Soccer stadium on a state fairground site, agreeing with the metropolitan government’s argument that the activists don’t have standing and that a new stadium won’t hurt existing fairground activities.



Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle dismissed the lawsuit in an order Monday, effectively clearing the way for the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County and Mayor Megan Barry to move forward with their plans...

