Public Can't Access Christie's Town Lists, NJ Panel Says

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 5:19 PM EST) -- Certain documents used by a New Jersey government office unit that came under scrutiny when the George Washington Bridge scandal erupted in 2014 are shielded from public access even though the office has since been disbanded, a state appeals panel ruled Tuesday.



The two-judge Appellate Division panel’s ruling dealt a blow to New Jersey Public Radio, which sought the “town priority lists” — municipalities with which Gov. Chris Christie wanted to strengthen relations — utilized by the now-defunct Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs, or IGA....

