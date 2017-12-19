County Votes To Move Miami Open To Dolphins Stadium

Law360, Miami (December 19, 2017, 7:23 PM EST) -- The Miami-Dade County commissioners signed off Tuesday on a long-term deal to move IMG Worldwide Inc.'s Miami Open tennis tournament to the Miami Dolphins' stadium.



The commissioners voted unanimously to approve a settlement between IMG and Mayor Carlos Gimenez to move the tournament to the Hard Rock Stadium in 2019 after one more year at the county facility in Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.



The vote comes a couple of weeks after commissioners chose to move forward with Gimenez's recommendation to replace a negotiated $1.3 million...

