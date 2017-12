Starbucks Seeks Quick Win In Underfilled Latte Class Action

Law360, San Francisco (December 19, 2017, 10:21 PM EST) -- Starbucks Corp. asked a California federal judge at a hearing Tuesday to toss a proposed class action claiming the coffee giant underfills its lattes to save money on milk, saying the allegations had been disproved during discovery.



Starbucks attorney Sascha Henry of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP said the suit’s major allegations — that foam couldn't count as part of a drink's volume, that Starbucks’ cups misled consumers because baristas left a quarter-inch of space below the rim, and that the “fill to” lines on...

