Latham Snags 2 Kirkland Commercial Litigation Attys

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 9:57 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP said Tuesday it has picked up two Kirkland & Ellis LLP partners for its trial and commercial litigation departments who have represented Facebook in multiple matters this year and who also boast significant experience in securities and class action litigation.



Andrew Clubok, a new co-chair for Latham’s securities litigation and professional liability practice, will join the Washington, D.C., and New York offices, and Elizabeth Deeley will join the firm’s San Francisco office. Both have extensive experience helping technology and financial companies, and...

