Ford Can’t Invalidate Transmission Defect Deal Opt-Outs

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 8:02 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has rejected a bid by Ford Motor Co. to nix thousands of opt-out notices by Fiesta and Focus drivers in a class action settlement over allegedly defective transmissions, saying that while some advertising presented by lawyers in an attempt to solicit opt-outs borders on misleading, invalidation is not warranted.



In a two-page order Friday, U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. said it is not necessary to have the more than 12,000 drivers represented by the Stern Law Firm and the Liblang Law...

