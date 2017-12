Ex-Uber Atty Can't Delay Waymo Deposition

Law360, Los Angeles (December 20, 2017, 5:59 PM EST) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge on Wednesday rejected a bid by Uber's former in-house attorney to delay his deposition in Waymo's self-driving car trade secrets suit against Uber, saying that the attorney has had plenty of time to prepare for the questioning and that the underlying case shouldn't be delayed.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres ruled that ex-Uber attorney Craig Clark must sit for deposition up to seven hours Friday in Miami. Hours earlier, Clark urged the court to limit the deposition to four hours...

