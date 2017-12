Commerce Dept. Finalizes 300% Tariffs On Bombardier Jets

Law360, Washington (December 20, 2017, 6:00 PM EST) -- When Bombardier Inc. starts exporting its C-Series commercial jets to the United States, they’ll face tariffs totaling nearly 300 percent after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced final determinations Wednesday concluding the company is underpricing its aircraft and is illegally subsidized by the Canadian government.



The announcement came from Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, and it throws a wrench in Bombardier’s plans to sell the planes, with seating capacities between 100 and 150, to Delta Air Lines Inc. It also represents a major win for competitor...

