Greebel 'Greased Wheels' For Shkreli, Feds Say At Closing

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 8:22 PM EST) -- If Martin Shkreli was the prime mover behind a multifaceted scheme to rip off his pharmaceutical company, then lawyer Evan Greebel was in charge of “greasing the wheels” with his corporate acumen, legal sleight of hand, and misguided allegiance to Shkreli, New York federal prosecutors told a jury Wednesday.



With closing arguments underway in the ninth week of trial, prosecutors put final touches on a portrait of a BigLaw attorney they say did the “dirty work” for a reckless, mercurial pharma executive by siphoning stock from...

