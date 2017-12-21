Claims Court Slams Agencies' Divergent Small-Biz Rules

Law360, Nashville (December 21, 2017, 8:43 PM EST) -- The Court of Federal Claims restored a company's ability to pursue U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contracts set aside for businesses owned by disabled veterans in a decision Thursday, one day after it had reluctantly backed the Small Business Administration's “draconian” determination that the business did not qualify for set-aside contracts under its rules, which the court said veered from the VA's.



In the first of those decisions, issued under seal Dec. 11 and made public Wednesday, Judge Charles F. Lettow ruled that the SBA’s Office...

