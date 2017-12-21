Mass., NY Lawmakers Float State Net Neutrality Bills

By Kelcee Griffis

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 2:03 PM EST) -- State legislators in Massachusetts and New York have rolled out bills to implement locally enforceable net neutrality protections in the wake of the Federal Communications Commission’s vote to undo federal protections of the same ilk.

State Sen. Barbara A. L'Italien, D-Andover, and Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, sponsored companion legislation in Massachusetts and Assembly Member Patricia Fahy, D-Albany, rolled out her own version of online safeguards in New York on Wednesday. The proposed Massachusetts law lays out guidelines for internet service providers, or ISPs, and the proposed New York law...
