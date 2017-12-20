Expert Analysis

A Review Of US Economic Sanctions In 2017

By Ama Adams, Brendan Hanifin and Emerson Siegle December 20, 2017, 10:11 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 10:11 PM EST) -- By any metric, measure or perspective, 2017 has been a remarkably active year for developments in U.S. economic sanctions. Among other developments, the U.S. government enacted a sweeping new sanctions law against Russia, strengthened sanctions targeting Venezuela, North Korea and Cuba, and continued to stake out aggressive positions with respect to extraterritorial jurisdiction and interpretation of existing sanctions regulations.

Regulatory Developments

The following section summarizes significant changes in U.S. sanctions policy over the past year.

CAATSA

On Aug. 2, President Donald Trump signed the Countering America’s...
