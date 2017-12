Feds Get FOIA Suit Over AT&T Contract Trimmed

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 4:08 PM EST) -- A Vermont federal judge on Wednesday trimmed most of the claims in a Freedom of Information Act suit accusing the U.S. Department of Commerce of improperly denying documents related to a nationwide wireless network contract awarded to AT&T, but upheld one claim alleging the agency failed to complete an appropriate privacy impact assessment.



U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford tossed 16 claims in class action filed by Vermont resident Stephen Whitaker and VTDigger reporter David Gram alleging Commerce, the First Responder Network Authority and the National...

