Feds Look To Toss Chickasaw Casino Land Dispute

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 6:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior told an Oklahoma federal court Wednesday that the Comanche Nation's challenge to the land acquisition for a Chickasaw Nation casino should be dismissed because the claims are barred by a statute of limitations on challenges to federal regulations.



The DOI in its motion for dismissal told the court that the Comanche Nation can not challenge the decision to take lands into trust for the Chickasaw Nation because the claims are barred by a statute of limitations on the Administrative Procedure...

To view the full article, register now.