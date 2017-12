Amazon, T-Mobile Accused Of Age Bias With Facebook Ads

Law360, Los Angeles (December 20, 2017, 11:17 PM EST) -- Amazon, T-Mobile and hundreds of other companies are discriminating against older workers by limiting the audience for their Facebook advertisements to only reach younger users, according to a massive proposed class action filed in California federal court on Wednesday.



