Raytheon Says Settlement Ended Bedford Clean-Up Liability

Law360, Washington (December 21, 2017, 7:05 PM EST) -- Raytheon slammed a lawsuit filed by the U.S. government seeking money to pay for clean-up efforts at a Bedford, Massachusetts, missile development plant contaminated with hazardous chemicals, arguing that the liability claims were already settled in the early 1990s.



Raytheon Co. filed a motion to dismiss the case on Thursday, saying the federal government’s bid for reimbursement of the clean-up costs and a binding judgment for future costs is barred by a 1993 consent judgment dismissing an earlier legal dispute over the mess. In that case,...

