End Gambling By 'Half-Blood' Tribe, 9th Circ. Told

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 4:30 PM EST) -- An activist group and others who are opposed to the Jamul Indian Village's casino located near San Diego told the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday that the tribe is a “half-blood Indian group” that isn’t recognized by the federal government properly and shouldn’t have been allowed to establish gambling.



The Jamul Action Community along with residents of the local community said that the lower court was wrong to dismiss their long-fought challenge against the $400 million Hollywood Casino-Jamul, asserting that the appeals court should stop gambling at...

To view the full article, register now.