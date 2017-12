Atty Relieved In $3M Scam Case After Not Getting Paid

Law360, Newark (December 21, 2017, 2:25 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday granted an attorney's request to be relieved as counsel for a doctor who has not paid the lawyer for nearly a year in a case in which the physician has admitted to bilking Medicare and private insurers out of about $3 million.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer approved a bid by Christopher D. Adams of Adams Buchan & Palo LLC to withdraw as Anthony J. Enrico's attorney, finding that Adams “hasn't been paid for going on a year”...

