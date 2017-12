Ex-Embraer Exec Says Bribe Plot Sweetened Aramco Jet Deal

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 3:34 PM EST) -- A former Embraer SA executive told a Manhattan federal judge Thursday that he paid $1.65 million to a go-between to sweeten a jet contract with Saudi Aramco and then took a $130,000 kickback, admitting to violating the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, lying to the FBI and other criminal offenses.



Colin Steven, 61, admitted to seven total offenses before U.S. District Judge Allison J. Nathan before being cleared to return to his home in Dubai pending his sentencing, which is tentatively scheduled for June 21. He...

