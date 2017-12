Full Fed Circ. Won't Review Boston Sci Win In $200M IP Suit

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 4:58 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday summarily denied en banc review of a cardiologist's $200 million contract lawsuit seeking royalties from Boston Scientific on his stent patents, rejecting the doctor's claim that the company unfairly used a rare ensnarement defense.



Dr. David Jang had argued that a panel of the appellate court got it wrong when it affirmed a California federal judge’s decision that Boston Scientific was shielded from liability by the rarely invoked ensnarement defense and, therefore, its Express coronary stent was not covered by the...

