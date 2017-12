Jury Awards $7.9M In Fees To Apple Unit Over Fraud Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (December 21, 2017, 8:00 PM EST) -- Apple’s Beats Electronics won a $7.9 million jury verdict Thursday meant to compensate the audio products unit for the legal fees it paid to Boies Schiller in defeating a $1 billlion fraud suit from Monster LLC.



The jury delivered its verdict after about 20 minutes of deliberations on the fourth day of trial in front of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge William Fahey. The jurors were polled, and the decision was unanimous.



The case dates back to 2015 when Monster sued Beats over allegedly coercing Monster...

