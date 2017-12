Feds Seek To Intervene For Settling FCA Suit Against BoA

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 7:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. government told a Florida federal court on Thursday that it wants to intervene in a False Claims Act suit accusing Bank of America Corp. and affiliates of improper foreclosure-related practices, saying that it and the parties involved have reached a tentative agreement to resolve the remainder of the case.



The government said its purpose in intervening is “effectuating and formalizing” the settlement-in-principle, which was first disclosed to the court in October. No details of the potential deal’s terms were included in the government’s intervention...

