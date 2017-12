Texas Panel Trims Ex-Dallas Cowboy's TMZ Libel Suit

Law360, Houston (December 21, 2017, 9:06 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday trimmed some of a former Dallas Cowboy's claims stemming from a TMZ.com article that alleged he tried to hire a hit man to kill his agent, but the panel let libel and civil conspiracy claims survive against the celebrity news site's corporate affiliates.



Ex-linebacker Robert Jones, who vehemently denied the purported plot and was never charged in connection with it, had filed claims in June 2015 for libel, civil conspiracy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and abuse of...

To view the full article, register now.