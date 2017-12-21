Expert Analysis

Loose Lips Still Sink Ships: Inadvertent Tipping In 2017

By Dixie Johnson, Richard Walker and Matthew Hanson December 21, 2017, 5:45 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 5:45 PM EST) -- Although the markets happily march to new heights under the current administration’s promises of fewer regulations and the prospect of imminent tax reform, no one should approach this year’s holiday season with a relaxed attitude toward protecting material nonpublic information. To the contrary, for corporate directors, officers, employees and service providers, it’s time for renewed resolve to talk about something other than work secrets over the holidays. We expect that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors will continue pursuing cases against traders who...
